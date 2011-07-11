Joe DeFeo Named News Director for D.C.'s Newschannel 8.

Joe DeFeo, former Sinclair news exec and most recently a media consultant in the D.C. area, has been tapped as the news director for Newschannel 8.

DeFeo will join the Allbritton-owned regional news net July 25.

DeFeos' resume includes VP for news for Sinclair Broadcast Group and news director at Sinclair's Fox affiliate WBFF Baltimore and stints at WBAL Baltimore and WTTG Washington.

NewsChannel 8 is co-owned with ABC affiliate WJLA TV Washington.