‘Joe Buck Live' To Debut On HBO In Mid-June

New quarterly sports series Joe Buck Live is set to kick off June 15 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. The show, produced by HBO Sports' Peabody and Emmy-winning production department, will include a live studio audience, interviews, panel discussions, and pre-recorded features.

The first episode explores sports and celebrity, delving into the 24-hour news cycle, bloggers, gossip columnists, sports talk radio, commercial endorsements, and today's multimillionaire superstar athletes.

"We are excited to launch Joe Buck's new HBO Sports series," said HBO Sports President Ross Greenburg, who is executive producing the show along with Rick Bernstein. "Joe is a premium talent who excels in a live format, and we want to produce a show that showcases his unique perspective, personality and sense of humor."

Buck joined HBO Sports in February. He is also the lead broadcaster for Fox Sports' Major League Baseball and NFL coverage, calling 11 World Series and two Super Bowls.

"I am just going to be myself," Buck said of his new show. "We will cover serious topics, but we will also have a lot of fun. With the combination of live television, sports and entertainment, I am excited to see what happens. It's a new avenue for me and I am going to give it all I've got. I hope I am as funny as my mom says I am."