Jodi Applegate to Join News 12 Long Island

Jodi Applegate, an Emmy Award winning news anchor and former anchor for Later Today on NBC, will join News 12 Long Island as co-anchor of the 5 p.m. newscast with Scott Feldman. Most recently, Applegate anchored Good Day New York on WNYW.



"Jodi Applegate is a unique anchor and TV journalist who is already well known to our viewers,” said Patrick Dolan, president of News 12 Networks in a statement. “We’re thrilled that she will be joining the News 12 Long Island evening anchor team later this month.”



Applegate is scheduled to be on-air at News 12 starting on Feb. 24.



“I am very excited to remain in the New York market through this new role,” Applegate said in the statement. “I welcome the opportunity to continue that proud tradition of delivering the information that matters most to viewers across Long Island.”



Applegate got her start in local news at KTVK Phoenix in the early ‘90s before rising to the network level as an anchor at MSNBC and Weekend Today. She also made guest hosting appearances on Today and hosted Later Today in 1999. She has also anchored at WFXT Boston and WNYW New York where her work for Good Day New York earned her an Emmy Award.