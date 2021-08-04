Trending

Jocelyn Langevine Named VP, Ad Sales for Byron Allen’s theGrio

Exec will represent new app for theGrio

Jocelyn Langevine (Image credit: Allen Media Group)

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said it hired Jocelyn Langevine as VP of advertising sales and client partnerships for theGrio, Allen’s Africa American targeted brand.

Langevine, most recently director of integrated marketing and senior director of integrated marketing at ViacomCBS, will represent all of theGrio’s platforms, including its broadcast and digital television network and a free-streaming app to be introduced later this year.

The new app will provide hyper-local news, information, weather, sports and traffic based on the user’s zip code. The app will also offer free movies, television shows, documentaries and entertainment channels.

Langevine reports to Cindy Kelly, president of Ad Sales for Allen Media Group’s Entertainment Studios Networks and is based in New York.

“All of our Allen Media Group properties, especially theGrio, are strategically positioned for long-term global success,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Jocelyn Langevine is an excellent advertising sales executive with enormous experience and relationships. Jocelyn is a great addition to the Allen Media Group family.”

Before ViacomCBS, Langevine held posts at Essence magazine, NBCUniversal, BET Networks and CBS Outdoor.

