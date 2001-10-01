Jobs lost as KDNL-TV drops newscast

Nearly 50 people will lose their jobs, as Sinclair's KDNL-TV St. Louis shut down its news operation.

The newscast suffered from low ratings as well as the industry' current financial difficulties. Sinclair stock has dropped this year, reflecting the soft advertising market, and executives say that advertising losses from the terrorist attacks have hurt.

News staffers at the station say they were hurt by schedule changes, poor lead-ins and a lack of promotion from Sinclair. - Dan Trigoboff