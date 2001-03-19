Job performance

ABC's controversial midseason comedy, The Job, debuted Wednesday, March 14, with decent ratings and strong critical acclaim. The Denis Leary sitcom (9:30-10 p.m. ET/PT) averaged 10 million viewers and a 5.0 rating/13 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. The Job retained its Drew Carey lead-in audience better than any other ABC series in two years, holding 100% of its total viewers and adults 18-49 lead-in. Drew Carey averaged 10.4 million viewers and a 5.1/13 in adults 18-49 at 9 p.m. The Job was slightly down from the time-period average this season (down 9% in adults 18-49 and 13% in total viewers), which is Spin City's regular time slot.