The Job makes good first impression

ABC's midseason comedy The Job debuted Wednesday night to decent ratings and strong critical acclaim.

The Denis Leary sitcom (9:30-10 p.m. ET/PT) averaged 10 million viewers and a 5.1 rating, 13 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. The Job actually retained its Drew Carey lead-in audience better than any other ABC series in two years, holding all of its lead-in in both total viewers and adults 18-49. Drew Carey averaged 10.4 million viewers and a 5.1/13 in adults 18-49 at 9 p.m. The Job was slightly down versus the time period average this season (down 9% in adults 18-49 and 13% in total viewers), Spin City's regular time slot. - Joe Schlosser