Joan Rivers Returns to E!

Comedian Joan Rivers is returning to E! Rivers will

host a number of ˜Fashion Police' specials tied to awards shows, starting with

the Golden Globes edition of Monday, Jan. 18.

Khloe Kardashian, Giuliana Rancic and Jay Manuel

will join Rivers during the show, with her daughter, Melissa Rivers, serving as

producer.

"I am delighted to be back on E! and to have

the opportunity to say what I think about the fashions on the red carpet,"

said Rivers in a statement. "Most of all, I am thrilled to have my

daughter Melissa producing. I know with Melissa at the helm, I can relax

and say what I really want."

Rivers served as the host of E!'s red carpet

specials from 1996-2003 before jumping to TV Guide Network. Most recently she

served as host of How'd You Get So Rich?

On TV Land.

"Joan is a true entertainment icon and

one of the funniest people in Hollywood. We are extremely excited to have

her back at E!" said Lisa Berger, executive VP of entertainment

programming at E! Entertainment Television, in a statement. "With

this group of candid, clever and hilarious personalities, the 2010 award season

is certain to bring our most outrageous 'Fashion Police' specials yet."