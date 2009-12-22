Joan Rivers Returns to E!
By Alex Weprin
Comedian Joan Rivers is returning to E! Rivers will
host a number of ˜Fashion Police' specials tied to awards shows, starting with
the Golden Globes edition of Monday, Jan. 18.
Khloe Kardashian, Giuliana Rancic and Jay Manuel
will join Rivers during the show, with her daughter, Melissa Rivers, serving as
producer.
"I am delighted to be back on E! and to have
the opportunity to say what I think about the fashions on the red carpet,"
said Rivers in a statement. "Most of all, I am thrilled to have my
daughter Melissa producing. I know with Melissa at the helm, I can relax
and say what I really want."
Rivers served as the host of E!'s red carpet
specials from 1996-2003 before jumping to TV Guide Network. Most recently she
served as host of How'd You Get So Rich?
On TV Land.
"Joan is a true entertainment icon and
one of the funniest people in Hollywood. We are extremely excited to have
her back at E!" said Lisa Berger, executive VP of entertainment
programming at E! Entertainment Television, in a statement. "With
this group of candid, clever and hilarious personalities, the 2010 award season
is certain to bring our most outrageous 'Fashion Police' specials yet."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.