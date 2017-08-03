Jo Ann Ross Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at CBS

CBS Corp. named Jo Ann Ross to the new position of chief revenue officer as part of a repositioning of its advertising sales organization.

The company also said it hired David Lawenda as executive VP, sales and strategy. Lawenda, who had been head of U.S. global marketing solutions at Facebook, will report to Ross.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to grow CBS’ advertising revenue by working with clients to realize value from every impression across all platforms,” said CBS CEO Les Moonves.



“This new structure, headed by the incomparable Jo Ann Ross, is the most advantageous way to achieve that goal,” Moonves said. “I am also pleased to have David Lawenda join the best ad sales team in the business to help accelerate our multiplatform sales effort with his remarkable linear and digital experience. This is the right team and the right structure to position CBS for maximum growth as viewer habits continue to change.”

Ross said that Dave Morris, who had been chief revenue officer of CBS Interactive, has been named executive VP, advanced advertising and client partnerships for CBS.