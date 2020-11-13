‘Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’ Premieres On Netflix Nov. 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, a movie about a toymaker who finds new hope after his granddaughter enters his life, starts on Netflix Nov. 13. Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Hugh Bonneville, Phylicia Rashad, Justin Cornwell and Anika Noni Rose are in the cast.

David E. Talbert wrote and directed the project, which is in select theaters in addition to appearing on Netflix.

The movie opens as a grandmother, played by Rashad, tells her grandchildren about Jeronicus Jangle, played by Cornwell, an inventor whose apprentice steals his most prized invention, an animatronic bullfighter voiced by Ricky Martin. Jeronicus is distraught and becomes estranged from his daughter. Years later, his granddaughter, played by Madalen Mills, comes to visit. His attitude changes.

The film is rated PG and runs for just under two hours.