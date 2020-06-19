Jimmy Kimmel to Take Summer Off From Late-Night Show

Jimmy Kimmel, host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC, is taking the summer off. On the June 18 program, Kimmel announced it was his last show for the summer. “Jimmy is taking time off to spend even more time with his family. He’s been doing this job for almost 18 years, 130 shows, and will be taking a few months off,” said ABC.

“There’s nothing wrong, my family is healthy, I’m healthy,” said Kimmel, who added that “a cavalcade of very kind and capable people will be filling in for me. I think you’ll be very happy with them.”

Kimmel added that the show goes “on vacation” for two weeks starting June 22, then resumes with the guest hosts.

As Kimmel made the announcement from his home, Matt Damon emerged from his bedroom.

Kimmel is hosting the Emmys on ABC in September.