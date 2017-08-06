‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Heads for New York

Jimmy Kimmel Live will tape five shows in Brooklyn starting Monday, October 16. The ABC late-night show will tape live from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.



It is the third time that Kimmel’s show broadcasts from Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). His Brooklyn guests have included David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Bill Murray and Chris Rock.



Related: ‘American Music Awards’ Airs on ABC Nov. 19



Jimmy Kimmel Live is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P).



Kimmel and Jill Leiderman are executive producers. The show is produced by Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios.