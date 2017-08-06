ABC Picks Up Season Three of ‘Match Game’

ABC is picking up season three of game show Match Game, with Alec Baldwin again set to host. Baldwin’s production company, El Dorado Pictures, also inked a two-year first-look deal with ABC Studios.



“Alec’s quick wit, charm and star power set the stage for an unadulterated and can’t-miss hour of television each week on Match Game,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “The series is an integral part of ABC ‘Fun & Games,’ and I’m glad to have it and Alec back.”



Under its new agreement, El Dorado Pictures will develop scripted and unscripted projects under the ABC Studios banner. The production company’s development executive, Mallory Schwartz, will oversee the slate which Baldwin will executive produce.



“Alec Baldwin is one of the most prolific, creative people in the entertainment industry,” said Patrick Moran, president, ABC Studios. “We’re looking forward to channeling that creativity for our studio.”



Match Game is produced by FremantleMedia North America (FMNA) with Baldwin, FMNA’s Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz as executive producers. Baldwin earned a 2017 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.



The Baldwin-hosted show, which dates back to the early ‘60s and was brought back several times, debuted in June 2016.