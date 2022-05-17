Jimmy Kimmel Bringing Show Back to Brooklyn in the Fall
By Jon Lafayette published
Five episodes to tape at Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House
ABC said that its late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be returning to Brooklyn, New York, in the fall.
Five shows will be taped in front of a live audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.
Kimmel has produced shows from Brooklyn five times before.
He is expected to make his nearly annual appearance at Disney's upfront Wednesday event at which he scorches ad buyers and sellers, including Disney.
ABC said the exact show dates and the names of guests will be released at another time.
Kimmel’s previous guests on Brooklyn shows have included Eddie Murphy, Alicia Keys, Cardi B, David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Jay Z, Kanye West and Chris Rock.
Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. Jimmy Kimmel Live! is produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.