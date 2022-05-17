Jimmy Kimmel Bringing Show Back to Brooklyn in the Fall

ABC said that its late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be returning to Brooklyn, New York, in the fall.

Five shows will be taped in front of a live audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House.

Kimmel has produced shows from Brooklyn five times before.

He is expected to make his nearly annual appearance at Disney's upfront Wednesday event at which he scorches ad buyers and sellers, including Disney.

ABC said the exact show dates and the names of guests will be released at another time.

Kimmel’s previous guests on Brooklyn shows have included Eddie Murphy, Alicia Keys, Cardi B, David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Jay Z, Kanye West and Chris Rock.

Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. Jimmy Kimmel Live! is produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with Kimmelot and ABC Signature. ■