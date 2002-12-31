Jim May in line for transport post?
Aviation Daily reported that Jim May, the National Association of
Broadcasters' executive vice president of government relations, is on the short
list (two or three candidates) to replace Carol Hallett as CEO of the Air
Transport Association.
Hallett is retiring in April.
May wasn't available to comment on whether he would put himself on that list,
as well.
The NAB had no official comment.
