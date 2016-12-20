Jim Gaffigan Joins ‘Fargo’ Cast

Jim Gaffigan is joining the cast of Fargo for its third installment on FX. He joins previously announced stars Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Also joining the cast are David Thewlis from the Harry Potter film franchise as a mysterious loner and Michael Stulhbarg from Boardwalk Empire as a consigliere.

Gaffigan will play a police deputy. His The Jim Gaffigan Show came to an end after two seasons on TV Land at the end of the summer.

Production is set to begin in Calgary next month for a 2017 premiere.

Set in 2010, the next installment will be centered on Emmit, the Parking Lot King of Minnesota, his less successful younger brother Ray, and the sibling rivalry between them that leads to “murder, mobsters and cut-throat competitive bridge,” according to FX.

Executive producers are Noah Hawley, Joel & Ethan Coen, Warren Littlefield and John Cameron. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions.