Jim Carrey to Play Biden on ‘SNL’ This Season

Jim Carrey will play Joe Biden in the new season of Saturday Night Live. The series premieres October 3 on NBC.

Saturday Night Live is planning to have what it calls a “limited” audience at Rockefeller Center this season amidst the pandemic. Season 46 begins with five weekly programs.

Carrey got his start on In Living Color. His films include Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Truman Show and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. He was on the Showtime series Kidding.

Alec Baldwin has played Biden’s adversary for the White House, President Trump.

SNL has added three featured players: Laruen Holt from Upright Citizens Brigade, Punkie Johnson, whose credits include Space Force and Adam Ruins Everything, and Andrew Dismukes, an SNL staff writer since season 43.