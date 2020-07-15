Jim Carrey Comedy ‘Kidding’ Ends After Two Seasons on Showtime

The Jim Carrey comedy Kidding will not continue on Showtime. Season two began Feb. 9. Carrey played Jeff Pickles, a children’s television host with a dark side. Pickles hosts Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time, and season two saw the show go off the air, pushing Pickles to find new ways to communicate with his young fans.

Judy Greer, Frank Langella, Cole Allen, Catherine Keener and Justin Kirk are also in the cast.

Carrey executive produced Kidding alongside Dave Holstein, Michel Gondry, Raffi Adlan, Michael Aguilar, Roberto Benabib, Jason Bateman and Jim Garavente.

Showtime said in a statement, "We are very proud to have aired this imaginative, critically-acclaimed and rewarding series, and we would like to thank Jim Carrey, Dave Holstein, Michael Aguilar, Michel Gondry and the entire cast and crew for their brilliant and tireless work."

Season two guest stars included Ariana Grande, Tyler, the Creator, Dick Van Dyke and NBA star Blake Griffin.