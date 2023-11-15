Jim Avila, Former Correspondent at ABC News and NBC News, Lands at KGTV San Diego

Jim Avila, former ABC News correspondent, has joined KGTV San Diego as senior investigative reporter. Scripps owns the station, known as ABC 10News.

Avila has been a media columnist for Barrett News Media since May. He stepped down from ABC News in 2021. He had been a senior national correspondent, and correspondent on 20/20, with a focus on law and justice, and consumer investigations.

“Retirement is boring,” Avila said on Barrett News Media. “A great station doing serious work in a perfect place to play. Checks every box.”

Avila was a White House correspondent at ABC News from 2012 to 2016, and had been senior law and justice correspondent, covering the trials of Jerry Sandusky, Michael Jackson and O.J. Simpson, among others.

Before his time at ABC News, Avila was a national correspondent at NBC Nightly News.

Avila has worked in local news, including a stint as anchor and investigative reporter at KNBC Los Angeles from 1994 to 1996. He was also at WBBM Chicago, WLS Chicago and KPIX San Francisco.

Avila’s career began at KCBS radio in San Francisco in 1973.