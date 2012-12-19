Jim Arnold Named KGUN-KWBA GM

Jim Arnold has been named vice president and general manager

for Journal Broadcast Group's Tucson operations. Arnold was general manager at

Raycom's KOLD Tucson from 2000 to 2010.





"Jim Arnold knows Tucson. He studied at the University

of Arizona, was an award-winning country music personality on KCUB, and most

recently spent a decade as general manager at KOLD-TV," said Jim Prather,

executive VP of television and radio operations at Journal Broadcast Group.

"His depth of experience across sales, programming and community outreach

is a perfect fit for our great collection of stations in the Journal Broadcast

Group Tucson cluster."





Prior to KOLD, Arnold held vice president and general

manager titles at WQRF Rockford, KAMR-KCIT Amarillo and WMSN Madison.





Journal owns the ABC and CW affiliates in Tucson. Julie

Brinks departed as general manager last month.





"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the

Tucson stations of the Journal Broadcast Group," Arnold said. "Many

of the talented people here have been peers and friends for many years and I

look forward to working with them and the entire team in serving our audiences

and advertisers."