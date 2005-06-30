Jewelry TV Names Vice Chairman
Charles Wagner III has been named vice chairman of Jewelry Television.
The move follows last week's naming of Bob Hall to CEO and Chairman and Bill Kouns as president of the home shopping jewelry retailer, which reaches 70 million homes.
Wagner will continue in his current post as general counsel.
