Jets Welcomed to Mets' SportsNet

SportsNet New York, the regional sports network being launched by the New York Mets and two cable operators, will add New York Jets-related programming to its lineup under a three-year TV and marketing agreement with the team.

The network will run pre- and post-game coverage for the Jets, and feature the team in news shows produced at its Rockefeller Center studios. SportsNet will not run regular season Jets games, in accordance with NFL policy. However, it will re-run pre-season games.

In turn, the Jets will feature SportsNet New York on its in-stadium signage and various radio, print and online campaigns. The channel will also sponsor the Jets’ training camp.SportsNet New York is set to launch in spring 2006 at the start of Major League Baseball's preseason.

The network is backed by Comcast, Time Warner and Sterling Entertainment, a media company formed by the owners of the New York Mets, will run some 125 regular season Mets games, with plans for college basketball and football telecasts in fall 2006.