JetBlue sponsors in-flight VH1 series
JetBlue Airways will sponsor RedEye Requests, a new VH1 Classic music-video
request show available only to customers of the low-fare carrier’s late-night
flights.
Travelers booking a red-eye flight via JetBlue’s Internet site (www.jetblue.com
) can request
their favorite music videos from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s via the DirecTV Inc. link.
VH1 Classic is among 24 channels available via JetBlue’s free in-flight
DirecTV satellite programming.
The show will air Mondays between midnight and 5 a.m.
