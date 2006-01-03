Jet, Eagle, Viking, Brown Make Playoffs

Fans of the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and the Cleveland Browns will be able to see one of their players in the playoffs after all. The NFL Network is using a current player from each team, none of whom qualified for the post-season, as reporters at the four playoff games this weekend.

Minnesota’s Darren Sharper will report from Washington at Tampa Bay on Saturday; Philadelphia’s Dhani Jones will be live from Jacksonville at New England on Saturday; the Jets’ Kevin Mawae will cover Carolina at the New York Giants on Sunday; and Cleveland’s Trent Dilfer will cover Pittsburgh at Cincinnati on Sunday.

The players will report live for NFL Total Access, which will air each day at the end of the day’s second game (approximately 11 p.m. ET on Saturday and 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

This marks the second consecutive year the network has used current players to cover post-season contests.