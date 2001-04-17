Jesus rates on cable
Discovery Channel's Jesus: The Complete Story was the top-rated program on basic cable Sunday night among households (2.4 million) and its target adult 25-54 demographic (1.94 rating), according to Nielsen Media Research. Jesus, a Discovery Channel/BBC co-production, sampled insight from historians, archaeologists, scientists and religious scholars, in an exploration of Jesus' life and death.
- Susanne Ault
