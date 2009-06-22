Jessica Simpson Returns To Reality TV

Jessica Simpson is heading back to reality TV, but this time with a more serious agenda.

VH1 has picked up the docuseries "The Price of Beauty," from producer RDF USA. Show will follow Simpson as she travels around the world to see how ordinary women as well as celebs attempt to achieve their own notions of "beauty."

According to VH1 and RDF, Simpson will "study the local fashions, dietary fads and beauty regimes and even participate in some of the extreme practices she discovers."

Michael Schneider writes for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.