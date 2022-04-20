Jessica Mathies Named VP, Development at Hearst Media Production Group

Jessica Mathies has been named VP, development, at Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), where she will focus on unscripted program development for television stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services.

Mathies previously served as an executive producer at HMPG parent company Hearst Television.

“Jessica has strong creative instincts for finding unique and compelling talent and stories,” said Angelica Rosas McDaniel, HMPG executive VP and general manager, entertainment, in a statement. “As we bring together our new team, including VP, development Jeffrey Wank, we’re excited about upcoming projects that will engage the creative community and our national partners.”

Mathies joined Hearst Television in 2018 from Park Slope Productions, a production company based in New York City, where she was executive VP of development. Prior to that, she was the East Coast director of development for Entertainment One, where she developed shows for OWN, Investigation Discovery and UP TV. Prior to Entertainment One, she held various production positions at companies including Original Media, Metal Flowers Media and Johlt Productions.

She began her television career as a production assistant at San Francisco PBS station KQED, moving from there to San Francisco-based Edelman Productions, which developed numerous HGTV shows. Mathies holds a bachelor’s degree in television and radio from San Francisco State University.

HMPG is a business unit of Hearst Television and it serves as an independent producer and distributor of original programming, including such shows as weekly syndicated news program Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien and educational/informational kids’ programming blocks that HMPG took over when Hearst fully acquired Litton Entertainment in 2021. ■