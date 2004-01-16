Jessell Takes New Post; Robins to Lead B&C

J. Max Robins, a senior editor at TV Guide, will become Broadcasting & Cable’s new editor in chief effective Feb. 3.

Harry Jessell, a 25-year veteran of B&C who has spent the last six years in its top editorial spot, has been named editor at large, with responsibilities that will include leading the electronic and editorial development of B&C’s directory businesses and spearheading its specialized summit conferences.

Robins had been at TV Guide since 1995, and writes the widely read "Robins Report" for the magazine. He also makes regular appearances on TV news programs and radio shows, including public radio’s On the Media and NPR’s All Things Considered. The announcement was made Thursday by Charlie Koones, the executive VP of the Reed Entertainment Group.

Before joining TV Guide, Robins was the New York TV editor and a columnist for Variety where he worked with Koones, who is publisher of the show-biz publication.

"Max is an energetic, creative editor with a distinct point of view," Koones said in a memo to the staff following an afternoon teleconference. "He’s also a genuinely good guy."

Robins said, "I had quite a good run at TV Guide and now I’m enormously excited to have the opportunity" to lead a business publication with a such a respected following." Robins added that he looked forward to working with the staff to build a "terrific future."

Koones credited Jessell for his "leadership over the past years. His efforts have helped build the foundation upon which we’ll grow."

Jessell thanked the staff "for doing everything I ever asked. I’m proud of all of them," he said.