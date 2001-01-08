Jessell takes B & C helm

Harry A. Jessell, editor of BROADCASTING & CABLE since 1997, has been named editor-in-chief of the magazine. Don West, the distinguished longtime B & C chief, will become the magazine's new editor-at-large.

P.J. Bednarski remains the magazine's executive editor.

At the same time, Marianne Paskowski was named to the newly created post of editorial director for the Cahners Television Group, which includes BROADCASTING & CABLE , Cablevision

and Multichannel News, where she remains editor-in-chief. Paskowski reports to Group Publisher Larry Oliver.

"Our ongoing commitment is to continue to serve the vertical television markets with the most powerful brands in each market segment, maintaining the individuality of editorial integrity, while aggregating the talent and natural synergy that rest within our group," said Group Vice President William McGorry.

West joined BROADCASTING magazine in 1953 and, except for a brief period in which he was an assistant to CBS President Frank Stanton and when he was managing editor of the now-defunct Television

magazine, has remained with BROADCASTING . In 1982, after the death of the magazine's founder, Sol Taishoff, he became only the third editor in BROADCASTING 's history.

West later ascended to editor-in-chief when his successor, Harry Jessell, a 23-year veteran of the magazine, became editor, around the time B & C moved its headquarters to New York City. Previously, Jessell had covered the rise of the cable and satellite industries, and reported on Congress, the FCC and federal courts for the magazine.

As editor-at-large, West will serve as an adviser on editorial policy, participate in industry conferences, and chair the annual BROADCASTING & CABLE Hall of Fame, as well as contribute special reports that rely on his nearly encyclopedic knowledge of media.

Separately, Ken Kerschbaumer, who had been the magazine's associate editor covering Internet and interactive issues, has been named assistant managing editor, responsible for planning BROADCASTING & CABLE 's special reports.