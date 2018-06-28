‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Back on MTV in August

The second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns in August, though MTV did not reveal the specific date. The first season started in April. The season finale airs June 28.

Unscripted Jersey Shore Family Vacation features Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who reunite for a Miami vacation.

The original Jersey Shore aired 2009-2012. The franchise includes MTV Floribama Shore, the U.K.’s Geordie Shore, Spain’s Gandia Shore and Warsaw Shore in Poland.

495 Productions Founder/CEO SallyAnn Salsano is executive producer for Jersey Shore and the spinoffs. Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French are executive producers for MTV.