MTV, VH1, Logo Chief Marketing Officer Parkes Promoted

Jacqueline Parkes, chief marketing officer at MTV, VH1 and Logo, has been promoted to executive VP of digital studios at MTV, VH1 and Logo, while retaining her current role. She will continue to oversee marketing and creative for the networks while assuming oversight of digital content and social media for the brands. She will partner with Viacom Digital Studios (VDS) to develop original digital series, franchises, verticals and other content for MTV, VH1 and Logo, and build on their social reach.

Parkes will continue to report to Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, VH1 and Logo.

“Over the course of her amazing career, Jacqueline has demonstrated a passion for reinvention and innovation that has also been a hallmark of our brands,” said McCarthy. “I’m thrilled that Jacqueline is taking on a bigger role in our organization and will apply her intuitive ability to connect with audiences to our fast-growing digital portfolio.”

Parkes joined MTV in 2016 after a stint as chief marketing officer at Major League Baseball. During her tenure, Viacom said MTV’s prime ratings have climbed 25%, social streams have tripled, and overall digital streams have risen to more than 500 million views per month this year, up 85% over last year.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of Chris’ leadership team and have the opportunity to drive fan engagement for our amazing portfolio of brands across all platforms,” said Parkes. “I look forward to partnering with VDS to develop digital originals that will continue to expand our business.”

This summer, Viacom Digital Studios is introducing three shows, including Yo! MTV Whips, a YouTube show with Nick Cannon getting a taste of hip-hop’s most insane cars, and Snookin’ in the Crib, a YouTube extension of the Cribs franchise with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of Jersey Shore.