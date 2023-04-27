Jerry Springer Dead at 79

Jerry Springer, longtime host of NBCUniversal’s The Jerry Springer Show, has died at the age of 79 after suffering from pancreatic cancer. He passed away at his home in Chicago, according to his family.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word,” Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, said. “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Springer hosted NBCUniversal’s The Jerry Springer Show for 27 years and the show still airs across the country in repeats. In the 1990s, Springer, with its rowdy guests and burly bouncers, surpassed Oprah in the ratings for several months.

While Jerry Springer was a hit, Springer himself — a staunch Democrat — was never entirely comfortable with the content. But as a natural showman, he enjoyed entertaining audiences.

Springer, born Gerald Norman Springer in London, England on February 13, 1944, immigrated with his family to Queens, New York when he was four. He graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans and then started his career as a lawyer after receiving his law degree from Northwestern University. He practiced law in Cincinnati for more than 15 years. He then served on the Cincinnati City Council from 1971-1982 before becoming mayor of the city at 33 years old, a post in which he served for exactly one year from January 1, 1977 to January 1, 1978. He mounted an unsuccessful bid for governor of Ohio in 1982.

He began his on-air career as an anchor and managing editor at NBC affiliate WLWT Cincinnati, where he caught the attention of executives and was invited to do his own talk show. Jerry Springer was sold into national syndication in 1991 and produced until 2018. After Jerry Springer ended first-run production, Springer went on to host another first-run syndicated show, Judge Jerry, which was produced from 2019 until 2022. Both shows still air on stations in repeats in a talk-court combo package.

Springer had many side projects over the years, including a stint as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2006. He also hosted the Jerry Springer Podcast, executive produced by Valkin, since 2015.

Funeral services and a memorial gathering are currently being planned. To remember Springer, the family asks that fans consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As Springer always said, “Take care of yourself, and each other.”