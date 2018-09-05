Jerry O’Connell’s ‘Bravo’s Play by Play’ Starts Sept. 24

Bravo’s Play by Play, a primetime talk show hosted by Jerry O’Connell, premieres Monday, Sept. 24. It airs at 10 p.m. and goes for 30 minutes. Bravo is on board for three episodes.

Andy Cohen produces Play by Play. It will show O’Connell alongside a panel of actors, comedians, athletes and tastemakers, discussing “the buzziest Bravo moments and hot topics à la SportsCenter,” said Bravo.

O’Connell, an actor, has been in the films Stand By Me, Jerry Maguire and The Death of Superman. His TV work includes Crossing Jordan and The Defenders. Bravo calls him “a walking encyclopedia of Bravo history.”

Bravo’s Play by Play is produced by Embassy Row, with Michael Davies, Cohen and O’Connell the executive producers.

The show was initially titled Real Men Watch Bravo.

The panel will include Dave Holmes of Esquire, former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub and comedian Michael Yo. O’Connell’s wife, Rebecca Romijn, will weigh in as well.