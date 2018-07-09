Jerry O’Connell to Host Late-Night ‘Real Men Watch Bravo’

Bravo has signed up for a late-night talk show hosted by Jerry O’Connell and executive produced by Andy Cohen. It’s called Real Men Watch Bravo and it is set to premiere this fall.

O’Connell, an executive producer on the program as well, will discuss “the buzziest Bravo moments” and a range of pop culture topics with a panel of male celebrities and tastemakers.

O’Connell, an actor, has been in the films Stand By Me, Jerry Maguire and The Death of Superman. His TV work includes Crossing Jordan and The Defenders. Bravo calls him “an avid Bravo viewer” and “a walking encyclopedia of Bravo history.”

A former Bravo executive, Cohen produces and hosts Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He also hosts Love Connection on Fox.

Real Men Watch Bravo is produced by Embassy Row. Besides Cohen and O’Connell, Michael Davies will executive produce as well.