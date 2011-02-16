Jerry Martin Takes Over KPRC

WXIN-WTTV Indianapolis VP-General Manager Jerry Martin has been named general manager at Post-Newsweek's KPRC Houston. Post-Newsweek President/CEO Alan Frank introduced Martin to the Houston crew yesterday.

Martin has been managing Tribune's Fox-CW duopoly in Indianapolis. He replaces Larry Blackerby at KPRC; coincidentally, Blackerby left Houston late last year to run McGraw-Hill's WRTV Indianapolis.

Martin's move was previously reported by Indianapolis Business Journal, which reports Feb. 25 as his last day in DMA No. 27.