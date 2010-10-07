Jerry Del Core Named GM of KTXL-TV

Tribune

Broadcast has announced that Jerry Del Core will join the company as

vice president and general manager of KTXL in Sacramento.

"I'm

delighted to have Jerry join our west coast team," noted Ray Schonbak,

executive VP for Tribune Broadcasting in a statement. "With his robust

experience, proven sales and marketing record, consistency in delivering

results and motivated staff, he's the right choice to take KTXL to new

heights."

Del Core brings over 20 years of broadcasting experience

to his new post. Prior to joining Tribune, Del Core was most recently

COO and market manager for Sacramento for the Adelante Media Group and

over the years has held numerous leadership posts in broadcasting,

including a stint between 2007 and 2010, as vice president and market

manager for Border Media, where he launched three media properties.

Del Core will join the station on October 25.