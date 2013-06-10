Jeremy Castro Named KJZZ Salt Lake City GM
Jeremy Castro, vice president of broadcasting for the NBA's
Utah Jazz, has added general manager of KJZZ Salt Lake City to his oversight.
Miller Sports Properties owns the independent station in DMA No. 33.
Castro was sports director for KUTV Salt Lake from
1991-2007. He then joined the Larry H. Miller Group to become the KJZZ director
of broadcasting until his 2009 promotion to VP of broadcasting and operations
for KJZZ and the Utah Jazz.
KJZZ airs syndicated shows, movies and sports.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.