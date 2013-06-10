Jeremy Castro Named KJZZ Salt Lake City GM

Jeremy Castro, vice president of broadcasting for the NBA's

Utah Jazz, has added general manager of KJZZ Salt Lake City to his oversight.

Miller Sports Properties owns the independent station in DMA No. 33.





Castro was sports director for KUTV Salt Lake from

1991-2007. He then joined the Larry H. Miller Group to become the KJZZ director

of broadcasting until his 2009 promotion to VP of broadcasting and operations

for KJZZ and the Utah Jazz.





KJZZ airs syndicated shows, movies and sports.