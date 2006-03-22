Jeopardy Seeking Contestants Online

Sony Pictures Television's syndicated gamer, Jeopardy, will start searching for contestants online.

Beginning March 28, would-be contestants wll be able to take a 50-question, 50-cateogry test at www.jeopardy.com that takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Contestant coordinators have historically travelled the land testing over 25,000 potential game players. Now, that process will be augmented by the online test. Surfers who pass the test and are picked by the show will be invited to come to one of the audition cities.

Only about 400 people per year are ultimately picked.