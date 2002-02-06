Jeopardy! readies `Masters Tournament'

Earlier this season, Jeopardy! doubled the amount of money contestants

can take home during each episode.

Now the syndicated game show is setting up its first-ever "Million Dollar

Masters Tournament."

To celebrate its 4,000th episode, King World Productions and Columbia TriStar

Television Distribution are taking the game show to New York's Radio City Music Hall and bringing back

15 contestants to battle it out for the $1 million.

The tournament will take place March 24 through 26 at Radio City, and the two weeks of

shows will air nationally during the first two weeks of May.

The 15 contestants are all past participants in Jeopardy's annual

"Tournament of Champions," and they span all 18 years of the

series.