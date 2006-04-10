Jeopardy! Looks for Contestants Online

Jeopardy! has turned to the Web to test potential contestants, with nearly 100,000 recently participating over three days. That number is four times greater than that of the potential contestants show coordinators traditionally meet in a year.

But the highly rated syndicated game show, produced by Sony and distributed by King World, will continue to hold in-person auditions.

There will be audition sessions this spring and summer in Indianapolis; St. Louis; Boston; New York; Philadelphia; Washington; Minneapolis; Chicago; Orlando, Fla.; Portland, Ore.; San Francisco, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Ultimately, 400 hopefuls will be chosen to appear as contestants over the course of a season.