Jeopardy! to let winners keep winning

King World Productions is raising the stakes on its syndicated game-show staple,

Jeopardy!. Returning champions can now play as long as they keep winning.

For its first 19 first-run syndicated seasons, the show capped a returning

champion at five days, although a "Tournament of Champions" was developed to decide

a winner among winners.

To celebrate its 20th season, starting Sept. 8, there will be no limit on

return visits (there will still be a tournament).

Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed in the

United States by King World and internationally by CBS Broadcast International.

In other Jeopardy! news, the game show’s annual college championship will visit an Ivy League school for

the first time.

Jeopardy! will tape its annual college championship

tournament Oct. 3-4 at The Lanman Center at Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

The winner gets $50,000 and a new car.

The shows will air Nov. 10-21.

Jeopardy!’s "Clue Crew" will be at Yale Sept. 23

auditioning prospective candidates for the tournament.