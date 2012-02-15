Jenny McCarthy's TalkShow Lands at VH1

Jenny McCarthy's self-titled talk show has found a home at VH1.

The Jenny McCarthy

Show will feature the comedienne/actress taking on pop culture, news,

fashion, TV, movies and the Web and feature guest panelists and celebrity

interviews. The series is set for a summer or fall 2012 premiere.

McCarthy previously had a deal with Oprah Winfrey's Harpo

Productions for a talk show on OWN and was in development with NBC on a talker

pilot, but neither project moved forward. The VH1 deal brings her back to the

Viacom family of networks where she hosted the dating show Singled

Out on MTV in the mid-1990s.

"Jenny is a great comedic talent with a sharp wit and

magnetic personality, and we couldn't be happier to welcome her to the VH1

family," said Jeff Olde, executive VP of original programming and production,

VH1. "Our viewers connect with smart, funny, and outspoken women and Jenny

certainly represents all of those elements wrapped up in a style that makes people

smile."

Michael Davies, EP of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, will executive-produce the show for his

Embassy Row shingle along with McCarthy.