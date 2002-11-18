Trending

Jennings renews with ABC

By

Although he has had an agreement in principle to stay with the network
since August, the i's, and t's have now all been dotted and crossed on Peter
Jennings' contract renewal at ABC News.

Like Barbara Walters and Ted Koppel before him, Jennings has now set up a
production company to do specials for the network -- at least four hours of
which are guaranteed to appear on ABC in prime time.

Under the new deal, Jennings can also produce shows for
other networks -- just not CBS, NBC or Fox.