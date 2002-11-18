Jennings renews with ABC

Although he has had an agreement in principle to stay with the network

since August, the i's, and t's have now all been dotted and crossed on Peter

Jennings' contract renewal at ABC News.

Like Barbara Walters and Ted Koppel before him, Jennings has now set up a

production company to do specials for the network -- at least four hours of

which are guaranteed to appear on ABC in prime time.

Under the new deal, Jennings can also produce shows for

other networks -- just not CBS, NBC or Fox.