Jennings receives praise, Peabody

The 61st Annual Peabody Awards were presented Monday afternoon at the

Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

Accepting an award for ABC's coverage of the 9/11 tragedy, David Westin,

president of ABC News, took the opportunity to single out World News

Tonight frontman Peter Jennings for special praise. After lauding the

entire news department, Westin said that during those first days of coverage

particularly, 'Peter Jennings truly served as the anchor of ABC News. Thank you,

Peter, for your special service.'

The comments wouldn't seem unusual at all except that there have been reports

that in negotiating a new contract for Jennings, ABC has suggested cutting his

pay, and in that context, the Westin remarks seemed to have been a public way of

defusing the rumor.

As reported earlier, ABC and National Public Radio were among the winners for their Sept. 11

coverage.

Altogether, there were 33 winners (below) for general broadcast and cable

excellence, including ABC's Nightline, which went through a highly publicized

period of uncertainty a couple months ago when it appeared that ABC was trying

to woo David Letterman into the time slot the Ted Koppel-hosted news program

holds.

ABC News Coverage of September 11, 2001

ABC News, New York

National Public Radio Coverage of September 11, 2001

National Public

Radio, Washington, D.C.

CNN Presents: Beneath the Veil and Unholy War

CNN Productions

(Atlanta), Channel 4 International and Hard Cash Productions

Third Watch: In Their Own Words

NBC, John Wells Productions in

association with Warner Bros. Television

America: A Tribute to Heroes

Joel Gallen and the U.S. Broadcast and

Cable Networks

Anne Frank

Touchstone Television, presented on ABC

American Masters: F. Scott Fitzgerald: Winter Dreams

Thirteen/WNET

(New York), presented on PBS

Jazz Profiles

National Public Radio, Washington, D.C.

The Cliburn: Playing on the Edge

Peter Rosen Productions, Inc., and

KERA-TV, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas

Mzima - Haunt of the Riverhorse

Survival Anglia LTD, U.K.

ExxonMobil Masterpiece Theatre: Talking Heads II: Miss Fozzard Finds Her

Feet

Slow Motion Ltd. production for the BBC, presented on PBS

The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg

The Chiesla Foundation and

Cinemax

Still Life with Animated Dogs

Independent Television Service (ITVS)

and Paul & Sandra Fierlinger, AR&T Associates, Inc.

The DNA Files

SoundVision Productions, presented on National Public

Radio

Visions of Vine Street

WCPO-TV, Cincinnati, Ohio

A Murder in the Neighbourhood

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation

WTO Challenge

Television Broadcasts Limited, Hong Kong, SAR, People's

Republic of China

Endgame in Ireland

Brook Lapping Productions for BBC2 in association

with WGBH/Boston, RTE (Ireland),

A Huey P. Newton Story

40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks, Luna Ray

Films, BLACK STARZ!, PBS and African Heritage Network

Hell in the Pacific

A Carlton Production in association with The

Learning Channel for Channel Four Television

Conspiracy

HBO Films produced in association with the British

Broadcasting Corporation

Things Behind the Sun

Showtime, An Echo Lake Productions/Sidekick

Entertainment Production

Boycott

Norman Twain Productions with Shelby Stone Productions in

association with HBO Films

The First Year

Teachers Documentary Project, presented on PBS

My Father's Camera

National Film Board of Canada

Youth Radio

Berkeley, Calif.

Little Bill

Nickelodeon

Blue's Clues

Nickelodeon

WGBH

Boston, Mass.

60 Minutes II: Memories of a Massacre

CBS News, New York

Wit

Avenue Pictures in association with HBO Films

The Bernie Mac Show

Wilmore Films, Regency Television and 20th Century

Fox

Band of Brothers

Band of Brothers Ltd. on behalf of DreamWorks and

Playtone, presented on HBO

Nightline

ABC News, New York