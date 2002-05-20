Jennings receives praise, Peabody
The 61st Annual Peabody Awards were presented Monday afternoon at the
Waldorf-Astoria in New York.
Accepting an award for ABC's coverage of the 9/11 tragedy, David Westin,
president of ABC News, took the opportunity to single out World News
Tonight frontman Peter Jennings for special praise. After lauding the
entire news department, Westin said that during those first days of coverage
particularly, 'Peter Jennings truly served as the anchor of ABC News. Thank you,
Peter, for your special service.'
The comments wouldn't seem unusual at all except that there have been reports
that in negotiating a new contract for Jennings, ABC has suggested cutting his
pay, and in that context, the Westin remarks seemed to have been a public way of
defusing the rumor.
As reported earlier, ABC and National Public Radio were among the winners for their Sept. 11
coverage.
Altogether, there were 33 winners (below) for general broadcast and cable
excellence, including ABC's Nightline, which went through a highly publicized
period of uncertainty a couple months ago when it appeared that ABC was trying
to woo David Letterman into the time slot the Ted Koppel-hosted news program
holds.
ABC News Coverage of September 11, 2001
ABC News, New York
National Public Radio Coverage of September 11, 2001
National Public
Radio, Washington, D.C.
CNN Presents: Beneath the Veil and Unholy War
CNN Productions
(Atlanta), Channel 4 International and Hard Cash Productions
Third Watch: In Their Own Words
NBC, John Wells Productions in
association with Warner Bros. Television
America: A Tribute to Heroes
Joel Gallen and the U.S. Broadcast and
Cable Networks
Anne Frank
Touchstone Television, presented on ABC
American Masters: F. Scott Fitzgerald: Winter Dreams
Thirteen/WNET
(New York), presented on PBS
Jazz Profiles
National Public Radio, Washington, D.C.
The Cliburn: Playing on the Edge
Peter Rosen Productions, Inc., and
KERA-TV, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas
Mzima - Haunt of the Riverhorse
Survival Anglia LTD, U.K.
ExxonMobil Masterpiece Theatre: Talking Heads II: Miss Fozzard Finds Her
Feet
Slow Motion Ltd. production for the BBC, presented on PBS
The Life and Times of Hank Greenberg
The Chiesla Foundation and
Cinemax
Still Life with Animated Dogs
Independent Television Service (ITVS)
and Paul & Sandra Fierlinger, AR&T Associates, Inc.
The DNA Files
SoundVision Productions, presented on National Public
Radio
Visions of Vine Street
WCPO-TV, Cincinnati, Ohio
A Murder in the Neighbourhood
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
WTO Challenge
Television Broadcasts Limited, Hong Kong, SAR, People's
Republic of China
Endgame in Ireland
Brook Lapping Productions for BBC2 in association
with WGBH/Boston, RTE (Ireland),
A Huey P. Newton Story
40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks, Luna Ray
Films, BLACK STARZ!, PBS and African Heritage Network
Hell in the Pacific
A Carlton Production in association with The
Learning Channel for Channel Four Television
Conspiracy
HBO Films produced in association with the British
Broadcasting Corporation
Things Behind the Sun
Showtime, An Echo Lake Productions/Sidekick
Entertainment Production
Boycott
Norman Twain Productions with Shelby Stone Productions in
association with HBO Films
The First Year
Teachers Documentary Project, presented on PBS
My Father's Camera
National Film Board of Canada
Youth Radio
Berkeley, Calif.
Little Bill
Nickelodeon
Blue's Clues
Nickelodeon
WGBH
Boston, Mass.
60 Minutes II: Memories of a Massacre
CBS News, New York
Wit
Avenue Pictures in association with HBO Films
The Bernie Mac Show
Wilmore Films, Regency Television and 20th Century
Fox
Band of Brothers
Band of Brothers Ltd. on behalf of DreamWorks and
Playtone, presented on HBO
Nightline
ABC News, New York
