Jennings, Rather, Brokaw Share NAB DSA

The National Association of Broadcasters has decided to give its Distinguished Service Award to the three network nightly news anchors who exited that stage in the past 12 months.

ABC's Peter Jennings, who died of cancer, and Dan Rather (CBS) and Tom Brokaw (NBC), who retired, will be saluted for having "defined the evening news anchor role for more than 20 years."

Past winners for their contributions to broadcasting have included Edward R. Murrow, Walter Cronkite and Cokie Roberts.

The awards will be given out at the NAB's annual convention in Las Vegas in April.

