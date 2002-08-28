Jennings mum about ABC talks
The media may already have Peter Jennings signed up for several more years at
ABC News, but the network's star anchor still won't confirm any deal.
"The i's aren't dotted and the t's aren't crossed," Jennings said Wednesday
at a screening of a new ABC Sports documentary in which he appears, "but in
spirit, we're there."
According to numerous reports this week, Jennings will stay in the anchor
chair through 2005 and will receive about $10 million per year.
Jennings is featured in an upcoming ABC Sports documentary commemorating the
30th anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, where Israeli athletes were taken
hostage and killed. Jennings, ABC's Middle East correspondent at the time, was
covering the games for ABC News.
Our Greatest Hopes, Our Worst Fears: The Tragedy of the Munich Games --
which also features ABC veterans Roone Arledge and Jim McKay -- airs Sept. 1 at
1:30 p.m. EST.
