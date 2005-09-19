Jennings Memorial To Welcome General Public

About 800 free tickets will be made available at the Carnegie Hall box office for the Sept. 20 memorial service honoring the life of ABC News anchor Peter Jennings.

The tickets will given away to the general public on a first-come, first served basis starting at 8 a.m. There is a limit of two tickets per person.



Doors open for the event at 10 a.m. The memorial is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.Jennings, the longtime ABC News anchorman, died of lung cancer on Aug. 7.