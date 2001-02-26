JENNINGS HONORED

ABC News Anchor Peter Jennings received the Sol Taishoff Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism at the National Press Foundation dinner in Washington last week. The award was named for BROADCASTING & CABLE founder Sol Taishoff.

Jennings, who has anchored World News Tonight since 1983 and been at the network since 1965. "An anchor is only as good or as indifferent as the members of the team are," Jennings said, addressing a crowd thinned by a snowstorm.