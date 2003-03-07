Jennings deploys to Gulf
Peter Jennings is heading to the Persian Gulf to anchor ABC's World News
Tonight from Qatar and Kuwait beginning Monday.
Jennings was last in the area Jan. 19 through 23, when he interviewed United
Nations weapons inspector Hans Blix and Iraqi deputy foreign minister Tariq
Aziz, among others.
ABC's This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos also said Friday that he
was heading for Qatar.
For its part, CBS said its main man, Dan Rather, will continue to anchor from
New York for a while, having already made numerous trips to the region.
NBC's Tom Brokaw -- who was in Baghdad in April and November of last year and
recently returned from Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar and Turkey -- will "manage this
complex story from headquarters here in New York," as well, a spokeswoman
said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.