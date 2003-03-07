Jennings deploys to Gulf

Peter Jennings is heading to the Persian Gulf to anchor ABC's World News

Tonight from Qatar and Kuwait beginning Monday.

Jennings was last in the area Jan. 19 through 23, when he interviewed United

Nations weapons inspector Hans Blix and Iraqi deputy foreign minister Tariq

Aziz, among others.

ABC's This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos also said Friday that he

was heading for Qatar.

For its part, CBS said its main man, Dan Rather, will continue to anchor from

New York for a while, having already made numerous trips to the region.

NBC's Tom Brokaw -- who was in Baghdad in April and November of last year and

recently returned from Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar and Turkey -- will "manage this

complex story from headquarters here in New York," as well, a spokeswoman

said.