Jennifer Lopez to Host ‘SNL’ Dec. 7

Jennifer Lopez hosts Saturday Night Live on NBC for the third time Dec. 7. Lopez stars in and produces the film Hustlers. Her other films include Monster-in-Law, Selena and The Boy Next Door. On TV, Lopez starred in NBC drama Shades of Blue and is an executive producer on NBC’s World of Dance.

DaBaby is the musical guest on the Dec. 21 SNL.

Scarlett Johansson hosts for the sixth time Dec. 14. Niall Horan is the musical guest.

Eddie Murphy will host Saturday Night Live Dec. 21. Murphy, a former SNL cast member, last hosted the show in 1984. Murphy stars in and produces the Netflix film Dolemite is My Name.

Lizzo is the musical guest that night.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.